Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police dies at 97

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Therese Rocco, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's first assistant female police chief, has died.

Rocco passed away on Monday evening, according to her family.

Her career with the Pittsburgh Police began in 1949 as a clerk with the bureau's Missing Persons Unit.

She was later promoted to Captain and ultimately became the city's first female assistant chief, named to that position by Mayor Sophie Masloff.

During her police career, she helped locate thousands of missing persons and was highlighted by Newsweek Magazine in 1987.

In 2009, the bureau unveiled and dedicated the Therese L. Rocco Conference Room in her honor.

A memoir with personal stories about exciting cases from Rocco's career was released in 2017, and in 2019, a documentary titled 'The Rock' debuted at the Heinz History Center.

Theresa Rocco was 97 years old.