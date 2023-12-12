Watch CBS News
Local News

Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police dies at 97

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Therese Rocco, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's first assistant female police chief, has died.

Rocco passed away on Monday evening, according to her family. 

kdka-therese-rocco-pittsburgh-police.png
Provided

Her career with the Pittsburgh Police began in 1949 as a clerk with the bureau's Missing Persons Unit.

She was later promoted to Captain and ultimately became the city's first female assistant chief, named to that position by Mayor Sophie Masloff.

During her police career, she helped locate thousands of missing persons and was highlighted by Newsweek Magazine in 1987.

In 2009, the bureau unveiled and dedicated the Therese L. Rocco Conference Room in her honor. 

A memoir with personal stories about exciting cases from Rocco's career was released in 2017, and in 2019, a documentary titled 'The Rock' debuted at the Heinz History Center.

Theresa Rocco was 97 years old. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 3:51 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.