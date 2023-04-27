Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Squirrel Hill shows support for victims and loved ones with blue ribbons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Squirrel Hill community is coming together to show its support as jury selection for the synagogue shooting trial continues.

Businesses and residents are always finding ways to stand with survivors and their families. The Squirrel Hill Flower Shop is one of many businesses hanging up a blue ribbon to show its support, and it is asking everyone to join the campaign.

It's been four years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history, and the Squirrel Hill community has made it known it's stronger than hate.

"I'm a part of a neighborhood and a city where people care about each other. And I'm here today to show that our community stands together," said Katy Levin, manager of the Squirrel Hill Flower Shop.

"We're asking people who live and work in the Pittsburgh area and all across Steeler nation to join us by tying or taping a blue ribbon to their door, window or tree, or even wearing one on their shirt or jacket," said Margie Ruttenberg, volunteer with the 10.27 Healing Partnership

You can pick up a ribbon at the Jewish Community Center, or there is a printable version you can use to hang on a door or window. Click here for more.