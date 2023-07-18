'The Work Dead Zone:' U.S. enters new era of productivity with hybrid and remote work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 9-to-5 workday has changed in the current era of hybrid and flexible work.

Work and life blended when people went home to do their jobs when the pandemic started in early 2020. Now, we're in an age of remote and hybrid work along with more flexible hours.

A Wall Street Journal report said there is a new 'workday dead zone,' which is the time between 4 and 6 p.m. when not a lot of work is getting done. Some people might use the time to complete personal tasks and then make up their time later.

KDKA-TV asked people heading to work what their day looks like during the 'dead zone.'

"I don't know if it changes as much being in the office versus as home, 4 and 5 is kind of like the end of the day, get done whatever you can, wrap it up," said Stephanie Zubyk who has a hybrid work schedule.

"It's pretty straight through. I'd say 9 to 6," said Adam Filippi who has always worked from home.

"I mean sometimes you take breaks and do some social media, things like that, and browse the internet, whatever that might be, but the job is pretty time-consuming, so I spend most of my time focusing on the actual job," said Alison Noca who works in person.

According to Microsoft researchers, normally workers have two productivity peaks, before lunch and after lunch. After the pandemic started and sent workers home, Microsoft researchers discovered a small third peak in some workers' keyboard activity emerged to a smaller degree in the hours before bedtime.

According to a study of Microsoft employees' keyboard activity, about 30 percent of the employees had peaks of work in the morning, afternoon, and to a lesser extent, the evening.

Microsoft researchers call it a 'triple peak day' and they predict the trend could be here to stay.

Changes in productivity times can cause headaches for some bosses who may want to get employees back at their desks.

"Look at all these buildings around, they can't sit empty so what do you do with them," Filippi said.

The 9-to-5 workday is fading, and it's a bonus for workers who want flexibility.

"I think it offers a little bit of balance in your life. It's very nice honestly to be able to get laundry and such done when you're working from home. You get the same amount of work done, you're just as available as you would be in the office. I hope it's here to stay. I honestly think a lot of people would leave their jobs if it's not," said Zubyk.