The Valentine's Day Decisions: How to best honor the loved ones in your life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Valentine's Day is less than a week away and crucial decisions on how to honor the special people in your life must be made.

So, today, we're going to split it into two parts: what to do for the kids and what to do for your significant other.

Let's start with the little ones.

Kids will take and love just about anything you give them, but what about orchestrating something from them to your significant other?

"I love when they make a card or they pick out a homemade piece of jewelry that they put [together] for you," said mother of three and parental advice blogger Amanda Mushro.

Mushro said if the kids want to do more than just the handmade valentine, you don't have to break the bank.

"I'm a big fan of taking little ones to maybe Five Below or the Dollar Store and keeping it very limited but letting them pick out something special for mom or dad," she said.

Mushro said it's a teaching opportunity that big money items aren't everything.

"It's the fact that you really thought about something that mom or dad would love," she explained. "You buy them this gift that gets them excited."

They also learn from watching the give and take of the adults around them.

"[It's] being thoughtful, being kind, and it's also a great way to practice receiving gifts and saying, 'Oh, thank you so much!'" Mushro described.

She said to remember that kids are sponges, they absorb everything they see and it can shape their actions well into their lives.

So, for parents, whatever you get, especially from the kids, be gracious.

Now, for parents, I figured we could talk to Mushro about the top seven valentine's gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, almost 60-percent of us will go with candy.

"It has to be good candy, good candy that is just for them," Mushro said.

Right behind that comes a card which Mushro said works, as long as it's thoughtful or matches the person you're buying it for. Basically, don't just walk up and grab any old card.

Flowers come in at number three, but Mushro cautioned – be creative and of course, avoid the thorns.

"It's almost generic unless you love red roses, but other than that, it's like, 'Hey, I'm checking off the boxes – I got the flowers, here are the roses, happy Valentine's Day,'" Mushro explained.

Number four is always a hit and that's going out to dinner. Mushro said to make it special and romantic. Get a babysitter and go out, to her, that's a perfect Valentine's Day date.

Jewelry comes in fifth on the list.

"If it's personalized to then, I'm always a fan of something shiny that comes in a little velvet box," she said.

Also, did you know that one out of five people will give a gift card on Valentine's Day?

"Don't do that," Mushro said bluntly. "Don't do that for Valentine's Day. If it's a gift card to the spa where I can go and get a massage, maybe. I can go get my nails done, love it, but something like an Amazon gift card? Absolutely not."

Lastly, clothing.

"I think for Valentine's Day, maybe stay away from the clothing items," she said. "Think about your partner – is this something for them that they're going to like and enjoy or is this something more just for you?"

And yes, that last part of the quote was in response to asking about lingerie.

She quickly added that the last item depends on where you are in your relationship.

This year, it's more expensive with candy up 12-percent, cards up 16-percent, and flowers up over 6-percent, but really…is there a price to be put on love?