Pittsburgh bar owner says he wants to gain back trust after viral video of rat on beer taps

After a rat raised questions about health and safety at The Urban Tap, the owner says the South Side business is ready to gain back the public's trust.

"At first, you're upset, you're disappointed, but once that initial emotion subsides, like I said, at this point, how do we fix it?" said John DeMauro, the owner of The Urban Tap.

Two weeks ago, the South Side establishment found itself in the spotlight after a video showed a rat under the beer taps. DeMauro told KDKA's Mamie Bah that the impact was felt immediately.

"Less foot traffic, business was tough, especially initially," DeMauro said.

"Whenever you have that amount of attention on something that can make people feel uncomfortable, it's going to affect business," he added.

The incident led to an inspection from the Allegheny County Health Department. Its report from March 2 found no pest infestation, but rodent droppings were found in multiple places, such as the basement.

A reinspection was scheduled for March 16. This time, inspectors found no active rodent activity. The rodent droppings have been cleared and areas have been disinfected. The newly installed foam under the beer taps has no evidence of chewing from rodents. And the health department adds that the Urban Tap has continued to provide weekly pest control reports.

"This is a one-off situation," DeMauro said. "We talked with the health inspector, and they have determined a single intruder that comes into the establishment."

DeMauro explains that new procedures are in place, including more thorough cleaning and decluttering of unused areas.

"Following this incident, some people may not feel comfortable dining here," Bah said. "What do you say to them?"

"I understand," DeMauro said. "The video certainly can make people feel uncomfortable. It's our responsibility to gain back that trust. I would like them to know that there are individuals at this restaurant who sincerely care about it."

But DeMauro wants to thank those who still came to support the business in the wake of the viral video. There will be a thank-you party all day next Tuesday. Part of the proceeds will go to the South Side Community Action Network, which is a non-profit organization that supports the area.