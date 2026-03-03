Viral video shows rat running around beer taps at bar in Pittsburgh

A video shows a rat running around the beer taps at a bar on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The rat was captured on video on Sunday at The Urban Tap on East Carson Street. After the video went viral, the gastropub and draft house's owner posted a statement on social media on Tuesday, saying it is "unacceptable" and won't "make excuses for it."

The owner went on to say that the Allegheny County Health Department inspected the business and the building.

"There is construction happening behind our building that has increased rodent activity in the area," the statement said. "That context matters — but it does not excuse what happened. Maintaining a clean and safe environment is our responsibility, and I take that seriously."

The Allegheny County Health Department's inspection report from Monday says there is no pest infestation. However, the report said rodent droppings were found in multiple places, including behind the beer tap tower, in the basement, and under the stairs leading to the basement.

The health department says these things need to be addressed before reinspection on March 16.

"We will earn trust back through action — not words," The Urban Tap's statement said.

Joe Calloway, a long-time customer of The Urban Tap, saw the video. He said on Tuesday that he went out to lunch with his team to show support for the business.

"There are plenty of restaurants that may or may not be up to code. This isn't one of them. This is one you come in every time, you get great food, everything is clean," Calloway said.