The sunshine in Pittsburgh continues through the week, but some rain looms this weekend
Sunshine continues through the end of the week with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s! Enjoy! Today we do have breezy conditions with gusts around 20mph at times.
Hourly Forecast:
- 9 a.m.: 50° Sunny
- Noon: 65° Sunny
- 3 p.m.: 71° Sunny
- 6 p.m.: 69° Sunny
The next time the mornings are chilly will be Friday and Saturday, with lows in the low to mid 40s.
We are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias that will bring us some rain on Sunday and into the work week.
It will strengthen into a hurricane, making landfall in the Gulf near Alabama. It'll weaken to a low-pressure system once it gets to us on Sunday, with possible showers throughout the day, which could make the Steelers game soggy.
Highs will also only be in the mid-60s.