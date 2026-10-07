The sunshine in Pittsburgh continues through the week, but some rain looms this weekend

Sunshine continues through the end of the week with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s! Enjoy! Today we do have breezy conditions with gusts around 20mph at times.

Wind gust for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 50° Sunny

Noon: 65° Sunny

3 p.m.: 71° Sunny

6 p.m.: 69° Sunny

Conditions through Wednesday evening KDKA Weather Center

The next time the mornings are chilly will be Friday and Saturday, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias that will bring us some rain on Sunday and into the work week.

Tropical Storm Isaias will strengthen into a hurricane this week this week KDKA Weather Center

It will strengthen into a hurricane, making landfall in the Gulf near Alabama. It'll weaken to a low-pressure system once it gets to us on Sunday, with possible showers throughout the day, which could make the Steelers game soggy.

Highs will also only be in the mid-60s.