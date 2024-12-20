Pittsburgh community steps up to make toy drive happen after thieves steal donated bikes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was once a church in Homewood now houses a nonprofit that has become a safe place for kids to escape to, to get guidance and to feel like they matter.

You can't miss the holiday cheer outside and certainly inside The Promise Center. In fact, the second floor was transformed into Santa's workshop. Around 2,000 kids this year were able to pick a free toy or two.

"A lot of kids down here don't have what we had back in the day," said Nathaniel K. Goodson, Promise Center founder.

He says for many, this may be the only toy these kids get for Christmas. It was just a few months ago when their toy drive almost didn't happen. Back in October, about a dozen donated bikes were stolen.

"Somebody cut the fence and stole the kids' bikes and the city just poured out and just helped and I thought we were going to close down," said Goodson.

Thanks to the community, what was stolen was replaced, just in time for the holidays.

"They stood up and kept us open," Goodson said.

The center, which was once a church, is now a place where kids can get a warm meal or help with their homework.

"Safe space, that's what we're all about, a safe space," said Goodson.

"Can send my kids down here after school and I don't have to worry about where they're at, who they're with and what they're doing," said Ron Yuhas.

And to keep the activities and programs alive at the center, Goodson says its partners like UPMC make a difference.

"I'm big on fruit, the vegetables and a healthy meal. They provided the funding so I could purchase the healthy food," Goodson said.

With so much uncertainty in the world, one thing is constant: Kids are our future and Goodson says we need to invest in them.