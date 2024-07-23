The Pittsburgh area could see a repeat of yesterday's soaking rain today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More rain could be on the way to the Pittsburgh area today on the heels of yesterday's soaking rain.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: So far this month we have seen nine 90° days. That's the most in a month since July 2020. More 90-degree days are possible this weekend.

We finally got a perfect day of rain and cooler weather that will go a long way to helping us turn around this nasty dry stretch we have seen so far this summer. Crazy enough, meteorological summer is now more than halfway over. So far we have seen just 3.77" of rain since July 1. Our average for June and July is more than 8 inches so we are well behind the normal pace. Yesterday's rain total in Pittsburgh was 0.2". Morgantown saw 0.93" of rain. More rain is expected today with scattered showers and storms possible. The peak chance for rain comes from 4p through 9p. Scattered rain chances will also stick around on Wednesday and Thursday as the subtropical jet stream remains active and near us. Rain chances each day can change drastically depending on the exact location of the jet stream.

With the jet stream around, my confidence in temperatures will be low. Rain chances along with cloud cover will play a role in where temperatures fall. At this time I have highs hitting the mid to low 80s today. Yesterday it looked like most places would be in the mid-80s so I have dropped temperatures just a little to account for that. Morning lows Are comfy today with temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Morning lows will be slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday morning before skies clear out and temperatures 'cool' down to the low 60s for morning lows Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead, a couple more 90-degree days will be possible this weekend into next week. At this point, we are sitting on 9 days so far this month where we have hit 90 degrees. This is the most since 2020 when we had twelve 90° days. I could see us hitting 90° another five times this month, but will probably only do it three more times. Over the next week, I have us hitting 90° on Sunday and Monday.

