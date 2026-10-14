How The Lighthouse keeps neighbors fed: "It's hard out there"

Believe it or not, we're already on week four of the 45th Annual KDKA Turkey Fund, and it's your generous donations year after year that help us help our neighbors at Thanksgiving.

But if you're wondering just who you're helping, we thought we'd introduce you to one of them. Derrick is a Butler County native who visits The Lighthouse in Valencia every other week for food and other supplies. He's been going there for about five years.

Derrick, like so many others, says he just can't afford to make ends meet in the current economy.

"I got here due to family situations and matters. I was having hard times with certain bills and things like that," Derrick said.

For him, The Lighthouse is a beacon of hope.

"They have everything you need," he said. "You shop around. You get what you want. They walk you around here like it's a regular store. It's a community thing, and they treat you like family when you come here. Everything is good. They make everybody feel welcome."

Many people who struggle with food insecurity are ashamed to admit it, largely because of the stigma surrounding it or the misconceptions about it. But Derrick says he is not embarrassed and urges others who are afraid to simply put aside their pride and ask for help.

"Just don't feel ashamed about it. They're here to help, and that's what they do. That's their whole goal. It's to make sure that everybody who's in need gets help," Derrick said.

Food distributions at The Lighthouse are a well-oiled machine with staff and volunteers who genuinely care about each neighbor who walks through the door.

"It trickles all the way down from the top to the bottom, and it shows," Derrick said.

"It's nice to have that safety net, especially for food and items that you know you can't get to support your family and to get that care," he said.

Derrick calls The Lighthouse a blessing.

"Without this, a lot of people would be hurting," he said. "It helps people stay afloat in life, and it really helps give them faith and hope."

He says he's grateful not only for The Lighthouse but for every day he's given.

"I just want everybody in life to stay blessed and keep the faith," he said. "Just know that there are people out there from different programs. Ask for help if you need it. Don't feel shameful. Just feel blessed that you get to see another day and that there are things like this out there to support the communities, especially in our area. Because it's hard out here. And people have to do what they have to do, but when you have this support, you can't go wrong."

And here's how you can donate to the KDKA Turkey Fund to help folks like Derrick.

You can go to any PNC Bank. If you donate in person, they'll match all donations, up to $100,000. You can donate online at kdkaturkeyfund.com. You can text "kdturkey" to 50155. Or you can mail a check to P.O. Box Thanks, Pittsburgh, PA 15230.

From all of us at KDKA-TV, thank you!