The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

Good Samaritans help woman in her time of need

Good Samaritans help woman in her time of need

Good Samaritans help woman in her time of need

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week.

Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help.

A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.

Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office.

Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered a Thanksgiving dinner to pick up from Cracker Barrel.

She called to see if it could be delivered but the restaurant said that wasn't an option.

Except for the manager Jonathan Myers, another stranger offered to deliver it himself.

"Carrie was just an angel to come in our time of need," Karen said. "Then Jonathan came after, I'm sure he had an exhausting day at work, and he made that extra effort."

"It's just so good to see," said Ligus. "It's so good to hear that there's still so many people out there that are willing to help. Just a simple Facebook post. It's so good to see that people still have good hearts."

Giving thanks for strangers' help this Thanksgiving.