The Good Stuff: Fayette Friends of Animals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- During the holiday season, we often think about people, family, friends, and helping strangers, but today we're talking about our furry friends.

This is a really fun way to give back to an organization who's been helping animals for more than two decades.

The Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown is coming up on their 25th anniversary next year.

The organization has helped care for thousands of animals during that time.

Whether through medical care or helping them find their forever homes, things have gotten really expensive.

Roger Ganley, the executive director at Fayette Friends of Animals, says the price of almost everything to take care of the basic needs of animals have doubled.

The organization is now running the 12 Days of Christmas raffle based on the lottery numbers.

The tickets are $100 each, but each day, there's a new chance to win big bucks and on the 12th day, the big prize is a Ford Bronco and $12,000.

"With that money, we're able to take in more animals and adopt them out. With that money, we're able to cover all the medical expenses. All of our animals that go to their forever homes are spayed and neutered, up to date on their shots. And we take care of whatever else the animal needs," Ganley said.

You can buy tickets up until December 14, the first day of the raffle.

