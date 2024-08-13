The Farmers' Almanac forecasts the Pittsburgh area will have a wet, but not so white winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 208th edition of the Farmers' Almanac is out and predicts that we'll have a wetter than white winter in the Pittsburgh area.

The last couple of years have been rough on the farmers' batting average, so we offer this report with appropriate skepticism.

Last year's weather theme was that the cold would be back -- and that didn't happen.

This year's theme focuses on the wet winter whirlwind.

The Farmers' Almanac folks fully know that the cold didn't come back.

"Everybody did poorly last year," said Sandi Duncan, Philom and Editor for the Farmers' Almanac. "You know, we really thought that the colder temperatures would come down. They did not come down. And in fact, winter was quite warm last year overall in the whole country."

Duncan says to blame it on El Niño. But what does wet winter whirlwind mean?

"It means it's going to be more wet than white," Duncan said. "Unfortunately, according to our long range outlook."

Duncan says there is some good news for skiers, though, as the mountains could get some good, decent snowfall.

She says no early snows appear on the farmers' horizon, but instead looking like more of a stormy, wet Christmas.

The wet is expected to continue through January.

"We're saying to take note at the end of January, where we see a lot of and very active storm pattern coming in, which may bring a lot of snow, a lot of rain, a lot of wind," Duncan said.

When it comes to when spring weather is going to arrive, Duncan says not until probably April.

"Looking ahead, ahead, we do say that summer is going to be quite warm again next year," Duncan said. "So enjoy the coolness while you can."

The Pittsburgh area is on the line between a colder winter in the Great Lakes region and a warmer winter in the northeast, so some of the wet could ultimately turn out white.