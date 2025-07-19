The Dog Days of Summer | Hey Ray

The "Dog Days of Summer".

It is a phrase you probably have heard before. When you think of the "dog days", it conjures an image of hot and humid weather coupled with long, summer days.

So, why is this part of the summer season even mentioning dogs?

OBX, NC Beach in the summer! Ray Petelin

Is it because it is so hot that we're "doggin'" it?

That is a good guess, and we certainly do "dog it" in the heat and humidity, but the name has more to do with something in space than it does with the hot weather here on Earth.

Roxi, just doggin' it! Ray Petelin

We must look 8.7 light years away to find the namesake for our summer's "Dog Days".

Sirius sits 8.7 light years away from us here on Earth Getty Images

This hot stretch of weather is named after the star Sirius.

According to NASA, Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, 20 times brighter than our Sun and over twice as massive. Obviously, since it is almost nine light years away, to us the Sun appears brighter since it is closer.

Sirius compared to the sun...yeah, it's a tad bigger. Ray Petelin

Sirius is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major.

Sirius outshines all the other stars in the Canis Major constellation Getty Images

This gives it the nickname "the Dog Star."

The National Weather Service says the Dog Days of summer run from July 3 through August 11, which is 20 days prior to and 20 days after the star Sirius rises and falls in conjunction with the sun.

Sorry, Macy...the Dog Days of Summer aren't named after you, but you're still adorable! Ray Petelin

While the name "Dog Days" deals with a star, we still "dog it" this time of year!