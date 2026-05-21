The Disney Store returns to Pittsburgh, but how long will it stay at Ross Park Mall?

Ready, set, here come the memories, along with bragging rights for Pittsburgh.

The original Disney Store in Ross Park Mall entertained Millennials in their youth, and it was a destination for Baby Boomers and their children.

Now, the draw of the Mouse is returning. After closing in 2011 at Ross Park Mall, Disney ended up closing the rest of its mall locations by 2021, but on Saturday morning, one child will be chosen to put the key into the lock and reopen the store, unlocking all of the memories.

From Mickey and Minnie to Stitch and Friends, Tinkerbell's wand has spread the Disney magic in Pittsburgh once again.

What can I buy at the Disney Store?

"We're first in the country, so I think that speaks volumes," said Simon Property Group's Shema Krinsky. "Our ability to attract the top-tier national retailers and the experiential concepts really made us a natural fit for Disney."

At Ross Park Mall, you'll find merchandise from all the film franchises, including the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu, to Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, and you'll be able to outfit your princess in every Disney style.

"You're going to be able to buy merchandise that's only available at the park," Krinsky said.

That includes the new "It's A Small World" line and the in-demand collectable pins.

Of course, as expected, there will be a limited number of Pittsburgh-themed t-shirts.

"I noticed they got it right, because there is black and gold in there," Krinsky said. "They have the bridges, they had something that appeared to be a ketchup [bottle], so it was a wonderful idea of theirs to really try and find something that would resonate with this market."

Krinsky said there is an intangible magic in the store, reminding us of our childhood, making us feel good, and even giving us the feeling that we're at the park.

How long will the Disney Store be in Pittsburgh?

The store does have a limited capacity, and while there are no Lightning Lanes available, they did say that they are ready for the rush.

"There will be a QR code that their team will have, people will be able to book a time, so that if you want to continue to shop at other stores, instead of just sitting in line, you'll be able to book a time with the QR code," Krinsky explained.

While the shopping time won't be limited, as the sign clearly says, the store's time is. However, there's no word on when the clock will strike midnight at the store; Ross Park Mall is hoping the slipper fits just right.

"Then who knows, potentially, they may open up stores long-term," Krinsky said.

The store is set to open at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and it has a commitment to be open through the holidays, but after that has yet to be determined. It will be located between the food court and Macy's on the upper level.