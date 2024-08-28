Pittsburgh-filmed horror movie "The Deliverance" streaming on Netflix Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- "The Deliverance," a horror movie directed by Lee Daniels and filmed in Pittsburgh, will debut on Netflix Friday.

"Single parent Ebony Jackson," who is played by Andra Day, "moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events," the description on Netflix says.

Daniels decided to film in Pittsburgh, partly because of Pennsylvania's film tax credit program, the Pittsburgh Film Office said. "We were honored to host THE DELIVERANCE, and would be thrilled to have Lee Daniels and his team back soon!" the film office wrote on Facebook.

The movie follows Day's character Ebony as she battles generational trauma while protecting her children from literal and metaphorical demons, according to CBS News.

Day talked to CBS Morning News about her role and how Ebony tries to break free from her past, struggling with issues like alcoholism and addiction. Day said the film is about fighting external and internal demons.

"She's trying to be a great mom with all of that," Day said. "And now she has her mother who's moved in with her, so she's faced with all of this trauma again."

The cast also includes Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, Omar Epps and Caleb McLaughlin.