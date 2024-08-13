Andra Day on why she turned to prayer for strength while filming "The Deliverance"

Andra Day on reuniting with director Lee Daniels for "The Deliverance"

Andra Day, known for her powerful performances and Grammy-winning voice, is reuniting with director Lee Daniels for their latest project, "The Deliverance." The film — a thriller inspired by true events — is set to release in select theaters and Netflix this month.

Day, who collaborated with Daniels in the past on "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," takes on the challenging role of Ebony, a mother battling generational trauma while protecting her children from both literal and metaphorical demons.

"I absolutely love Ebony because she's real. She's a real girl, she's a real Black girl, and she is ultimately doing the best that she can with what she has," Day explained during an interview on "CBS Mornings."

In "The Deliverance," Ebony struggles with issues like generational abuse, alcoholism and addiction, all while trying to break free from her past.

"She's trying to be a great mom with all of that," Day said. "And now she has her mother who's moved in with her, so she's faced with all of this trauma again."

Day emphasized that the film isn't just about external horrors but also the internal battles we all face.

"The movie being based on a true story was actually a real draw for me because I just sort of love speculation. Some people may believe it, some people may not. I believe in the spiritual realm," Day said.

The emotional weight of the film's themes could be felt on set, where a preacher was present daily to pray with the cast and crew.

"These characters do stay with you. They can traumatize you for sure," Day said.

But Day said with the strength of her faith, she was able to navigate the challenges of the role.

"I was reminded through prayer that I have authority over these things."

Though the film has horror elements, both Day and Daniels describe it as a "faith-based thriller." Day encouraged viewers not to shy away from the movie because of its genre, as it offers a deep, transformational journey.

"There are horror aspects, but it's also a thriller, it's also a a family drama and a faith-based movie," she said.

"The Deliverance" will premiere in select theaters on Friday and will be available to stream on Netflix starting Aug. 30.