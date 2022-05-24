THE CW NETWORK ADDED TO 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS SIMULCAST

One-Night Event Honoring the Brightest Stars in Movies and Television Airs Live From Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT

May 24, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network will simulcast the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT, making the epic, star-studded one-night event available to an expanded broadcast audience.

Hosted by actress and producer Vanessa Hudgens ("tick, tick…BOOM!"), the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS honor the brightest stars in movies and television featuring top nominees "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (7 nominations), "Euphoria" (6) and "The Batman" (4). First-time nominees include "Inventing Anna," "Moon Knight," "Pam & Tommy," "The Adam Project," "The Dropout" and "The Lost City." New categories for 2022 include "Best Song" and "Here for the Hookup."

In addition to The CW Network, the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS will be simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1, and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. Sponsors of the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS include SONIC® Drive-In and TOSTITOS™.

Executive producers for the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.