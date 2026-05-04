Brentwood's Crack'd Egg restaurant closing its doors

The Crack'd Egg restaurant in Brentwood has announced it will be closing its doors later this month.

In a lengthy social media post, the owners of The Crack'd Egg said that with costs through the roof and nonstop pressure, they've got nothing left to give and detailed their plans to close the restaurant for good.

"So this is it," the owners said. We are retiring from the restaurant business effective May 10, 2026."

The owners thanked their guests over the years for making The Crack'd Egg a special place, saying that it was "something bigger than just breakfast."

"We gave you everything we had," the owners said. "Every plate, every morning, every ounce of heart and passion and we'd do it all over again. Just not at the cost of our health, family and peace."

The owners said to stay tuned for a going out of business sale and that "everything must go."

The Crack'd Egg's controversial past

In the post, the owners referenced a number of things they "survived" in recent years, including shutdowns, the Allegheny County Health Department, the bird flu, court hearings, and more.

The Crack'd Egg was heavily embroiled in controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic as the restaurant defied health department closure orders and refused to enforce Pennsylvania's mask mandates at the time.

The restaurant took the Allegheny County Health Department to court, ultimately appealing to the Commonwealth Court where the judges wrote that Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions were constitutional and upheld a county ruling that shut down the Crack'd Egg.