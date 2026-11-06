The cool down in Pittsburgh continues into the weekend with slight rain chances

Highs today should hit the mid-to-low 50s. This is down from yesterday's 69° day and well below Wednesday's record-tying high of 79°.

Coupled with Saturday's high of just around 50 degrees, there's been something for everyone over this stretch of four days. Remind me what they say about Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania weather again... Quick hint: I have a forecast in every region except the West Coast, and that saying… they say everywhere.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Nov. 6, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Getting into your forecast, our second cool front in two days rolls through around noon today. Temperatures will instantly start to drop behind the front. I have us reaching today's high around 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh, with temperatures at that time coming in at around 56 degrees.

We should be in the mid to upper 40s by the time kids are getting out of school. Morning temperatures are hovering in the mid to upper 40s, so kids may want to grab something a little heavier than they think they need for the afternoon walk home from the bus stop.

On top of temperatures falling, there will be some isolated light rain as the front and upper low moves in. Winds will pick up, with gusts over 25 mph possible in places. It looks like the strongest winds and the highest rain chance will come in westward-facing slopes of the Ridges and Laurel Highlands.

Rain will not be heavy, consisting of drizzle and mist that should be enough to get the windshield wipers swiping a time or two. It will be cold for those heading to Friday Night Football action. Temperatures should be in the mid-40s during games.

The coldest pool of air will be here on Saturday, with Saturday highs just hitting the upper 40s. Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It will also be fairly breezy on Saturday. Temperatures should be back in the mid-50s for highs on Sunday and Monday, with morning lows dipping to the 30s.

Tuesday will probably be the warmest day of next week, with a high of around 60 degrees. There aren't many chances of rain next week, with the highest chances for rain coming on Thursday and Friday.