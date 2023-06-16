'The Boxcar Children' coming to life on Pittsburgh stage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular children's book series for almost a century comes to life on stage this weekend.
Prime State Sprouts presents "The Boxcar Children" at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side this weekend – Friday through Sunday.
The show features local actors playing the four orphaned children who live in a boxcar and have all kinds of adventures.
Tickets are "pay what you can." For details, go to primestage.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.