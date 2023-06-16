'The Boxcar Children' coming to life on Pittsburgh stage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular children's book series for almost a century comes to life on stage this weekend.

Prime State Sprouts presents "The Boxcar Children" at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side this weekend – Friday through Sunday.

The show features local actors playing the four orphaned children who live in a boxcar and have all kinds of adventures.

Tickets are "pay what you can." For details, go to primestage.com.