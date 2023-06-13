The best ways to treat migraines and headaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At some point, we all find ourselves there, but when is that headache more than just a headache?

Migraines are the worst, but for most of us, even the occasional headache can cripple our day and be a sign of something else going on.

That pulsating, throbbing head could come from anywhere.

What causes a headache?

"Oh, that sounds like such a basic question, but the basic answer is, we don't really know," says Dr. Andrea Synowiec, Assistant Director of the Allegheny Health Network Headache Center.

Every person is different. Dr. Synowiec said a host of things bring on a pounding head.

"Eating certain types of foods can sometimes trigger people. Alcohol is a common trigger, specifically, red wine and beer will trigger some people, and then sometimes just simple kind of lifestyle practices if they get out of range.

And we're talking the basics here.

"That would be specifically dehydration. Not managing stress well or sleep deprivation," Dr. Synowiec added.

There are tension headaches, and some headaches will come on slowly, but there are also thunderclap headaches.

"You're fine, and then like a thunderclap, all of a sudden, the headache is intense and severe."

When do you know that a headache is a sign of something much more serious? Like a problem with a brain tumor?

"That's probably the biggest concern that most people have when they come to see us," Dr. Synowiec said. "The big ones are if you have neurologic symptoms with a headache, like something stops working like an arm stops working or goes numb. If you can't see if you get dizzy, those kinds of things. If it's more than just pain, often it's good to talk with a physician," the doctor advised.

Those are the exceptions, and for most of us, a headache is a painful, but temporary inconvenience.

That's where the old saying comes from, "Take two aspirin and call me in the morning."

But that is not the recommendation anymore. Asprin can have negative side effects, and other things are more effective treatments.

When a headache hits, what do you reach for?

Who knew in what you reach for to quell the throbbing, you may not be doing yourself a favor.

If you have an occasional headache and grab an over-the-counter relief, you're on the right track.

"Those over-the-counter anti-pain medications, those analgesics, are very helpful for many different headache types, and for most people, they're safe," Dr. Synowiec said.

What if the headache is more significant?

"Naproxen seems to be a good place to begin. That has a number of brand names. Ibuprofen is also very helpful. There's a combination medication that we think of; the brand is Excedrin. That can be probably more effective than anything."

The doctor said it gets a little tricky if the headaches are persistent.

"Here-and-there use is fine, but repetitive, recurrent use, I mean, that's really where we start to worry about people."

Dr. Synowiec says repeated use may indicate a bigger problem.

"Those ibuprofen, Tylenol, naproxen-type medications can cause liver and kidney problems and sometimes stomach issues."

If you are a coffee drinker, headaches can be a side effect if you try to cut back.

"There are some people where it's just the caffeine; it does something to the nerves and the blood vessels that, in withdrawal, can cause this particular headache."

You can address that with coffee or over-the-counter medication, but if you are constantly self-medicating to get rid of headaches, see a doctor.

Dr. Synowiec says, especially if you've never had headaches and suddenly you're having the worst of your life, see a doctor; ignoring it is not worth the risk or the discomfort.