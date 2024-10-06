The Barefoot Dutchman makes his way through Western Pennsylvania on record-breaking cross-country trek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A veteran and mental health advocate is trekking across the country without shoes to accomplish a feat never done before.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dutch Army veteran Anton Nootenboom, who goes by The Barefoot Dutchman, has battled depression and suicidal thoughts after three missions in Afghanistan.

"I struggled with my own mental health for quite a while a few years back, and after coming back from that trip, I fully dove into what mental health actually means and how does it affect other people," Nootenboom said.

He found solace in a barefoot lifestyle and walking — a lot. In 2021, he conquered a Guinness World Record for longest barefoot hike of 1,800 miles along Australia.

"Having been in the army for 10 years, the Army definitely taught me one thing and it's lead by example. So I wanted to share my story and the tools that I learned to come out of it to show other people and other men specifically that it's perfectly normal to speak up, to show emotions."

Now he wants to break his own record by walking across the United States, starting in Santa Monica Beach in February and ending in New York City's Times Square, with his journey taking him through the Pittsburgh area.

"A lot of people pull over their car or come out of their houses and walk with me a bit and have a little chat on the spot. Other people share their mental health story because it creates that safe space for somebody to feel OK. I can share my story with this person but also a lot of support of people just helping," he said.

He has to make the journey completely barefoot.

"I can't tape them up, I can't even use Band-Aids," he said. "Official World Guinness Record rules is I can't have anything on my feet. You become really aware of where you place your feet when you're walking barefoot," he said.

His girlfriend and their dog follow his journey in a van and help share his message.

"I'm also very ready to finish. We're both completely exhausted from just being on the road for so long. It is a big physical, mental and emotional challenge," he said.