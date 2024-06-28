The Big Butler Fair gets underway today. Here's everything you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is the day when Butler County shines at the fairgrounds along Route 422.

The Big Butler Fair gets underway today and kicks off nine days of quintessential county fair family fun.

From the midway to the barns, the Big Butler Fair is all about traditions and this is the 168th year for the event.

From entertainment to animals, the fair caters to every area of interest.

The fair has a wide range of animals on site, including horses, llamas, goats, sheep, dairy cows, beef cattle, draft horses, and even gigantic rabbits.

Clint Cehily is now the fair's Vice President. He started at the fair as a kid in the FFA showing his goats and pigs -- a tradition that continues today.

"You have kids as young as four or five years old showing their little lambs and goats, going up to probably 60 to 70-year-olds showing horses and cattle," Cehily said.

It's a showing of agricultural pride in the barns with payouts for the best in class.

"We've tripled tripled our payouts," Cehily said. "For the classes to show that we care about the farmers and agriculture in Butler County."

And of course there's the carnival with all the traditional rides, stuffed animals up for grabs, and food you've come to expect.

Then there's the grandstand events.

"Every night we have grandstand events," Cehily said. "We have tractor pulls, school bus demo on Sunday night, rodeo on Saturday night, and car demos and figure-eight races."

The fair also has fireworks on the 4th of July and on the closing night, they have a concert from country music's Sammy Kershaw.

The fair has basically three parts -- the agricultural side, the events and races, and of course, the carnival.

Entry to the fairgrounds before 4 p.m. costs $8, which covers the agricultural side and events. After 4 p.m., entry is $10. Kids age six and under are free.

Entry to the carnival requires a wristband that costs $35 and it covers all of the rides. Food and games are extra.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Tickets at the gate are cash only, but ATM's are available.