Terry Smith says he's willing to do whatever he can to help Penn State win in his role as the interim head football coach of the Nittany Lions.

Smith, who was named interim head coach of the team on Sunday following the firing of James Franklin, addressed the media on Monday at a press conference alongside athletic director Pat Kraft.

"We need to get back to enjoying ball, being tough, gritty and passionate," Smith said. "All I want to do is help Penn State be successful and win. I'm sitting in this press conference because we didn't win enough."

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith addresses the media during a press conference, one day after James Franklin was fired as head coach following a three-game skid, including two losses against unranked teams. Mark Selders / Penn State University

Smith spoke at length about how his players' effort level won't be questioned as the team moves forward looking to get out of the three-game skid they're on.

"When you watch us play, you guys will come in here and your questions won't be effort. Your questions won't be, 'They looked lethargic,'" Smith said. "If we lose, it's going to be because that team beat us and they were just better. I promise we're going to put a better product on the field that every Penn Stater is going to be super proud of."

Penn State AD Pat Kraft details decision to move on from James Franklin

Athletic director Pat Kraft spoke Monday about his decision to fire James Franklin, saying it wasn't based solely on the recent three-game skid Penn State is on that included losses to UCLA and Northwestern.

"This is really diving into where we were as a program and what is the trajectory of this program," Kraft said. "And you all know, I'm not shy to admit it, I'm here to win national championships. I believe our fans deserve that and I wake up every day trying to achieve that goal."

Kraft said that Penn State's next coach will need to be able to maximize elite-level resources, attack the transfer portal, and develop at the highest level.

"This person has to fit Penn State," Kraft said. "They need to represent the toughness, the blue-collar work ethic and the class that defines this institution."

Matt Rhule doesn't tamp down buzz about Penn State coaching job

One name that surfaced immediately as possible front-runners for the Penn State coaching job was Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, given his alumni status with the Nittany Lions and his close relationship with Kraft.

Rhule spoke Monday about his love for living and working in Nebraska and trying to return the Cornhuskers to the upper echelon of college football, but did nothing to shoot down the speculation that he could be up for the Penn State job.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers coaches from the sideline during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on October 11, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images

"This place is elite," Rhule said at his weekly availability. "And I want to be a great father, and I want to be a great college football coach. And so I'm not going to talk a lot about job openings when they come."

Rhule said he loves things at Nebraska and wants to be able to continue to take the steps needed to turn the program "into a beast."

"I'm just looking at the future, but again, I love that place (Penn State), I love Pat, I love James Franklin and am sad that came to an end. I wish him the absolute best. But I'm really happy here."