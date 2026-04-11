Temperatures start to tick back up on the weekend in Pittsburgh, rain chances remain low

Seasonable temperatures return today with decreasing clouds. High pressure builds in and stays in place for tomorrow, and we warm back up tomorrow near 80.

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 47° Partly Sunny

Noon: 52° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 57° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 56° Mostly Sunny

Conditions over the next 12 hours in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be the next chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

This week we will have sunshine, 80s, and then isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday. It will certainly feel summer-like.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We are still trending well above normal through mid-month, and we are already 7 degrees above normal.