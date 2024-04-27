Temperatures in Pittsburgh surge to near 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Maybe we won't hit the "Wettest April on Record" record this month after all.

It's going to be close and if Vegas were taking bets it may not be even odds anymore. The odds of seeing this April being the wettest on record are still high.

As I am typing this, rain showers are slowly working their way through our area.

Through 4 a.m. though just trace rain has been recorded at the Pittsburgh airport. I think that will change soon but our rain totals for today now look to be less than the quarter of an inch we need to tie the April record.

We still have a couple of chances for rain through Tuesday though, with Wednesday being April 1st.

The best chance for rain after today will come on Tuesday. Model data continues to show us seeing around a quarter of an inch of rain today (it looks like we will be shy of that) with an additional tenth of an inch to a fifth of an inch falling on Tuesday.

Together that easily puts us where we need to be to set a record but our chances are dependent on what we see today. If we see over 0.15" of rain today we will be in a VERY good place to set the record.

Less than a tenth of an inch and I'd put our chances at less than 50 percent.

The rain is occurring due to a warm front that is moving through.

High temperatures expected on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

This means temperatures will be on the rise. Yesterday we hit 70 degrees. I have us hitting 78 degrees now as temperatures will surge this afternoon behind the front.

Temperatures should hit the low 80s on Sunday and Monday with only isolated rain chances around for both days.

Tuesday's the next decent shot at seeing rain. I have Tuesday's highs hitting the upper 70s.

7-day forecast: April 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

