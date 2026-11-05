Temperatures cool off in Pittsburgh with some morning rain expected on Thursday

If you know me, you know I have the motto: if we are going to be close to setting a record, let's do it. As long as the record will have no real impact on life and property, I am all about breaking it when we get close.

High temperatures today across the country KDKA Weather Center

It doesn't matter if it is a warm weather or cold weather record. Let's do it! Yesterday was a record-setting day in Morgantown, where they hit 82° for a high temperature. That broke the nearly 25-year-old record of 80° set in 2003. Pittsburgh also tied the daily record of 79°, set in 2003.

All communities were close to breaking records yesterday, with Dubois falling a degree shy and Wheeling coming up two degrees short of setting a new record.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Nov. 5, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

We won't be setting any records today, with high temperatures cooling down by around 10 degrees from yesterday. Temperatures will still be running around 10 degrees warmer than the average high temperature for this time of the year. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 67 degrees.

Morning temperatures remained in the low 60s this morning, with our daily low temperature expected to be high just before midnight tonight. I have Pittsburgh seeing a daily low of 54 degrees.

High temperatures in the region - Nov. 5, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The day started off with some light rain and drizzle, but the day today should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. We should see clearing skies just ahead of sunset.

Friday will start off dry, but an upper-level low will drop in from the north, bringing with it a chance of light rain and drizzle that will be around for Friday Night Lights football. Similar to today, Friday's low temperature won't be hit until the end of the day. I have Friday highs near 60 with morning lows in the 50s. Temperatures just ahead of midnight will be in the low 40s. Friday should see winds pick up during the afternoon hours, with stronger winds sticking around through at least Saturday morning. The weekend is going to be cooler than average for this time of the year, with highs near 50 both on Saturday and Sunday.