KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/5)

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Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 4, 2026

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 4, 2026

Emotional prayer service held for 3 killed in Mt. Lebanon murder-suicide

Emotional prayer service held for 3 killed in Mt. Lebanon murder-suicide

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (11/4)

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (11/4)

Doctor shares advice on how to talk to kids after tragedy in Mt. Lebanon

Doctor shares advice on how to talk to kids after tragedy in Mt. Lebanon

Head of Pittsburgh nonprofit charged with theft and corruption turns himself in

Head of Pittsburgh nonprofit charged with theft and corruption turns himself in

How Pittsburgh's sports teams help keep neighbors fed during holiday season

How Pittsburgh's sports teams help keep neighbors fed during holiday season

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/3)

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/3)

Help is available in wake of Mt. Lebanon murder-suicide, health experts say

Help is available in wake of Mt. Lebanon murder-suicide, health experts say

Pennsylvania community mourns after brother, sister and father killed in murder-suicide

Pennsylvania community mourns after brother, sister and father killed in murder-suicide

2 kids killed in murder-suicided mourned in Pennsylvania community

2 kids killed in murder-suicided mourned in Pennsylvania community

Man used school district's student photos to create sexually explicit images, FBI says

Man used school district's student photos to create sexually explicit images, FBI says

How to talk to your kids about tragedy

How to talk to your kids about tragedy

Brother and sister killed in apparent murder-suicide mourned by community | full coverage

Brother and sister killed in apparent murder-suicide mourned by community | full coverage

Preparations underway for Light Up Night in Pittsburgh

Preparations underway for Light Up Night in Pittsburgh

Breaking down results in Pennsylvania's midterm elections

Breaking down results in Pennsylvania's midterm elections

Serial killer was active in the Pittsburgh area in the late '70s, police say

Serial killer was active in the Pittsburgh area in the late '70s, police say

Head of nonprofit charged with theft and corruption after investigation into Pittsburgh's finances

Head of nonprofit charged with theft and corruption after investigation into Pittsburgh's finances

Political analyst breaks down midterm election results in Ohio and Alaska

Political analyst breaks down midterm election results in Ohio and Alaska

Is the avian flu back, and should we be concerned?

Is the avian flu back, and should we be concerned?

Democrats say midterm victories are "stunning rebuke of MAGA extremism"

Democrats say midterm victories are "stunning rebuke of MAGA extremism"

Yinz Dating?

Yinz Dating?

Local winemakers incorporate family into their selections

Local winemakers incorporate family into their selections

Why we second-guess ourselves after leaving the house | In A Mikey Minute

Why we second-guess ourselves after leaving the house | In A Mikey Minute

East End Brewing's Autumns Up Festival

East End Brewing's Autumns Up Festival

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