Teenager taken to the hospital after being stabbed at scene of illegal burnouts

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing that put a minor in the hospital.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to the Target on Penn Avenue in East Liberty for a reported stabbing.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found more than a hundred people fleeing the area as several cars were performing donuts and burnouts in the street.

Officers were able to locate a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the back, and he was taken to the hospital by medics in stable condition.

The suspect, believed to be a 19-year-old male, was also jumped by 10 people where he was punched, kicked, and pistol-whipped.

He was also taken to the hospital.

Pittsburgh police officers are now reviewing information gathered at the scene, as well as reviewing video from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is underway.