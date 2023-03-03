Teenager shot in the leg in Clairton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say that dispatchers were notified around 3 a.m. that someone was found injured inside a home along North Sixth Street.

Police say when first responders showed up at the home, they found a 16-year-old boy that had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say detectives from the department's General Investigations Unit are investigating.