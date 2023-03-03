Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager shot in the leg in Clairton

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say that dispatchers were notified around 3 a.m. that someone was found injured inside a home along North Sixth Street.

Police say when first responders showed up at the home, they found a 16-year-old boy that had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say detectives from the department's General Investigations Unit are investigating.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 5:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.