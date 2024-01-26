Teenage boy shot in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenage boy was shot on Thursday night in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital.

The shooting happened along Shaw Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say the teenager was shot in the hip.

The condition of the boy was not provided by police, but they did say he was taken to the hospital by medics.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.