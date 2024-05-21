Teenage boy and girl shot on porch of Stowe Township home

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two teenagers were critically injured when they were shot on the porch of a home in Stowe Township late Monday night.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along 7th Street just before midnight.

A teenage boy and teenage girl were both shot while on a porch outside of a home along 7th Street in Stowe Township on Monday night. Both were last listed in critical condition. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy and teenage girl who both had been shot.

Both teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting and say that it appears both teens were on the porch of where the boy lived.

Police did not provide any suspect descriptions and anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.