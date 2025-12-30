Pittsburgh-area teen fatally struck by vehicle was "going to be something special," family says

A balloon release was held on Tuesday for the 13-year-old boy hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in West Mifflin over the weekend.

Terrel Byars Jr., a sixth grade student at Logan Elementary in the East Allegheny School District, was killed on Dec. 27 while walking to the store with his friends on Kennywood Boulevard.

The boy, known as TJ to his family and friends, was remembered as kind, loving and full of life.

"I cannot believe I am burying my child because he was hit by a car," said Naomi White, the boy's mother.

"He was special," said Terrel Byars Sr., the boy's father. "He was going to be something special."

On Tuesday, the boy's family gathered at the spot where he was killed to remember him.

"I just want him to know I love him, he got siblings that love him and got family that love him," the teen's father said.

The family confirmed on Tuesday that the 13-year-old boy was not killed in a hit-and-run crash, as the driver returned to the scene. However, they still have questions.

"How many people got to die for anybody to wake up on this road?" White said.

The West Mifflin Police Department said it is still investigating the crash, and the driver involved has been cooperative.

The district said that counseling services will be available when school resumes on Jan. 5.