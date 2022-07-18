Watch CBS News
Teen missing after wandering off in Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen girl who disappeared over the weekend.

September Haston, 13, wandered off with a friend while in Point State Park on Saturday, police said.

sepember-haston.png
(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh police)

Haston is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown eyes. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, jean shorts and had a black fanny pack.

The teen spends time in the city's East End.  

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:20 AM

