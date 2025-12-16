3 men arrested, accused of holding teen girls hostage inside Kennedy Township home

A ride to a friend's house turned into terror for two teenage girls who allegedly were held captive for the night and raped by three men.

Three men have now been arrested and face a list of charges after two teenage girls told police the men tied them down with duct tape and zip ties and were raped in a home on Castleview Drive in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County.

On Sunday, a search warrant by Allegheny County police led to the arrest of three men, identified as 18-year-old Amaud Berry, 18-year-old Dashawn Hines and 20-year-old Andre Hines.

According to police, the 14- and 16-year-old girls Ubered to the home the night prior, but court documents say the girls were allegedly drugged, restrained and threatened with a gun, and told they couldn't leave unless they had sex with the men, keeping them at the home throughout the night.

The criminal complaint describes a violent night.

Both girls told police they "felt funny" after smoking weed, and the 14-year-old says that before she knew it, she was tied up with zip ties and raped by the men.

The 16-year-old says two of the men taped her hands before one held a gun to her head and then sexually assaulted her.

Both girls told police all three men were armed, and a search warrant Sunday night led to the seizure of two of the guns matching their descriptions.

All three men now face multiple felony charges, including rape, sexual assault, corruption of a minor, weapon offenses and more.