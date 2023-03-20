Watch CBS News
Teen flown to hospital in Allegheny Township after being trapped under tree

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after being hit by a tree he we was working to cut down. 

Allegheny Township Police told KDKA an 18-year-old, who is part of a tree removal crew from Punxytawney, was hit by the tree when it kicked on him, hitting him in the head 

He was trapped under the tree at one point, before being removed. 

There is no word on his condition. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:23 AM

