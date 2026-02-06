15-year-old driver killed in Pennsylvania crash remembered for his "zest for life"

The 15-year-old driver who was killed in a crash in Juniata County, Pennsylvania, while on a FaceTime call with a friend is being remembered for his "zest for life" and "radiant spirit."

Charles Raffensberger III was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 35 in Tuscaraora Township just after midnight on Feb. 1. Officials said the teen was behind the wheel while on a FaceTime call with a friend when he drove up a snow-covered embankment and crashed into a tree. The vehicle caught on fire, entrapping the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was a sophomore at Juniata High School and Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology, according to his obituary. The Juniata County School District said Raffensberger's death was "heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the student's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

"His family remembers his zest for life, his sweet, kind and radiant spirit in addition to being fun, bubbly and comical," according to his obituary.

Raffensberger worked at an egg farm in East Waterford, according to his obituary, which added that the 15-year-old loved to hunt and fish with his father and uncle.

"His vacations to Tennessee, West Virginia, Knoebels and Philly along with spending time in Lancaster with cousins and family were all things that brought much joy to a wonderful son, brother and family member, who will be forever loved and deeply missed," his loved ones wrote.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Feb. 14 at Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ in Mifflintown. Raffensberger is survived by his parents and two sisters.