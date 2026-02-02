15-year-old driver killed in crash in Pennsylvania was on FaceTime call, authorities say

A 15-year-old driver was on a FaceTime call with a friend when he was killed in a crash in Juniata County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release report that the deadly single-vehicle crash happened on State Route 35 in the area of Hopple Lane in Tuscaraora Township around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said the teen driver was headed southbound on the road "at a high rate of speed" while on FaceTime with a friend when he left the side of the road for unknown reasons and drove up a snow-covered embankment, state police said. The teen then crashed head-on into a tree, with the vehicle coming to rest with its front end up against the tree, according to state police's report.

The vehicle caught on fire, entrapping the 15-year-old boy, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said it was not immediately known if the boy was wearing a seatbelt. Multiple crews responded to the scene, including Mifflintown Hose Company No. 1. The road was closed for hours as first responders cleared the scene and authorities investigated.

"Please keep the family and responders in your prayers," Mifflintown Hose Company said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The identity of the teen, who was from East Waterford, was not released. The teen was driving a gold 2009 Toyota Rav-4.

No other information about the crash was included in state police's report. Troopers in Lewistown are investigating.