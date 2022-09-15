Teen charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old boy in Allentown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

Police have arrested Nazair Macon in a May 9, 2022 shooting incident in Allentown that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured another male and a female.



Macon, 17, was charged as an adult with Criminal Homicide and numerous other charges.



Nazair Macon, 17, was charged as an adult with criminal homicide and other charges on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety says. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The shooting happened in May on East Warrington Avenue near the Dollar General around 6 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to local hospitals after also being shot. The teenage victim was identified as Isaiah Anderson.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said Anderson most recently attended the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center. He attended Carrick High School before that.