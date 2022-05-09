1 dead, 2 injured in Allentown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead and two people were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.
Public safety said officers found three victims shot on East Warrington Avenue near the Dollar General on Monday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman who was shot in the leg is in stable condition, public safety said.
Dispatchers said the call came in shortly after 6 p.m.
There's been no word on any arrests.
