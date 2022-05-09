Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in Allentown shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead and two people were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

Public safety said officers found three victims shot on East Warrington Avenue near the Dollar General on Monday. 

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman who was shot in the leg is in stable condition, public safety said. 

Dispatchers said the call came in shortly after 6 p.m. 

There's been no word on any arrests. 

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 6:39 PM

