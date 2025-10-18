Tayven Jackson returns from injury to power UCF past West Virginia 45-13

UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson returned from injury to throw two fourth-down touchdown passes to freshman receiver Chris Domercant as the Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-13 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Jackson missed last week's game against No. 24 Cincinnati after injuring his shoulder against Kansas two weeks ago. UCF (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) was without its starter from last week. Cam Fancher, who was ruled out for this game, so the Knights turned back to Jackson.

He threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns on 23-for-34 passing in the game. Domercant caught five passes for 89 yards to lead UCF's receiving group.

West Virginia (2-5, 0-4) struggled to find its offense. The Mountaineers only scored off Knights turnovers, the first on fourth down in Mountaineers territory and the other after a fourth-quarter interception was returned to the 2.

Kahlil Wilkins led the Mountaineers in rushing with 48 yards on 15 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run. Diore Hubbard scored the other touchdown.

UCF outgained West Virginia 578-210.

UCF opened the game up in the third quarter, starting the half with a nine-play, 92-yard drive capped off by a 12-yard run from Jaden Nixon.

The Knights defense got on the board with a strip-sack forced by Nyjalik Kelly that Keli Lawson returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Nixon scored his second rushing touchdown on the next UCF possession with an 83-yard run, completing UCF's third scoring drive of 80 yards or more. Nixon finished with 116 yards on seven carries with his two touchdowns.

QB shuffle

Both West Virginia and UCF entered the game with questions at quarterback.

West Virginia started freshman Scotty Fox Jr. after starters Nicco Marchiol, Khalil Wilkins and Jaylen Henderson all suffered injuries this season. Fox became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Mountaineers since Fred Wyant in 1952.

Fox finished 4 for 11 for 22 yards and was sacked five times. He left the game in the first quarter before returning with West Virginia trailing 28-7.

The takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers continue to seek balance in their backfield after injuries decimated the quarterbacks and running backs.

UCF: The Knights snapped a three-game losing streak and avoided the drive-killing mistakes that cost them in their last three outings.

Up next

West Virginia is home next Saturday against TCU.

UCF plays at Baylor on Nov. 1.