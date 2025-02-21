Pittsburgh area tax expert preaches patience this season amid recent IRS layoffs

News of the Trump Administration's far-reaching IRS layoffs are hitting right in the middle of tax season and now many want to know how this might affect their tax filing this year.

When we talk about the whole IRS layoffs, the thing to keep in mind is that there is a lot we do not know but there are some things that we do know.

Let's start there.

Around 6-7,000 people were laid off, not only in Washington D.C. but across the entire United States. The question, again, is how will it affect your taxes?

As people flip through the forms preparing their taxes for the April 15 deadline, we're officially right in the thick of season but now thousands of IRS employees have been let go.

"The answer is, it probably will, but the answer also is we don't know," said Eric Wortzman of North Hills Tax Associates when asked if the layoffs will affect people's tax filings and returns.

We don't know in the sense that we can predict the future, this is new territory and it just happened. However, experts like Wortzman at North Hills Tax Associates said there have been staff shortages before and the lessons they took from that past experience is that it all comes down to how your return will be processed.

"Here's an example," he began to explain, "I did a return the other day and it rejected for e-file because the software had trouble matching up a form. So, I had to tell someone who had a $9,000 refund that we're going to have to paper file."

Simply put, a person now has to be involved, meaning it's not as fast of a process.

The bottom line is this: aim for you or your tax professional to file taxes that will not involve an actual person being part of the process.

"I think at the end of the day, I would not encourage paper file," Wortzman said. "There might be a small acting that wants to paper file, but try to e-file everything."

We can't know the effect of these specific layoffs because it's brand-new territory but we can prepare for the unknown.

"The other thing I would tell people is to pack your patience," Wortzman said. "If you have an issue, it may take a while to get resolved."

Pack your patience, like we're in line at the airport. That's what the experts have said and if you're chomping at the bit for your refund, you may have a lot of chomping to do in 2025.