Watch CBS News
Local News

Tastyland ice cream shop opening second location in Monroeville

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tastyland opening second location in Monroeville
Tastyland opening second location in Monroeville 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The popular ice cream shop Tastyland has announced it's expanding and adding a second location.

The new location will be in Monroeville at the former Pro Bike + Run store along William Penn Highway near the Miracle Mile shopping center. 

‼️SECOND LOCATION ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ We are so excited to finally announce our second location in Monroeville!!! We have...

Posted by Tastyland on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The owners announced the news of their expansion on social media and said that they have 8-12 months work of getting permits and construction ahead of them and that getting the second location open is going to be a 'process.'

An opening date for the Monroeville location hasn't been announced yet. 

Tastyland's original location has been open since the 1950's and is located along Route 66 in Greensburg. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 1:46 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.