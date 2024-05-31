Tastyland ice cream shop opening second location in Monroeville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The popular ice cream shop Tastyland has announced it's expanding and adding a second location.
The new location will be in Monroeville at the former Pro Bike + Run store along William Penn Highway near the Miracle Mile shopping center.
The owners announced the news of their expansion on social media and said that they have 8-12 months work of getting permits and construction ahead of them and that getting the second location open is going to be a 'process.'
An opening date for the Monroeville location hasn't been announced yet.
Tastyland's original location has been open since the 1950's and is located along Route 66 in Greensburg.