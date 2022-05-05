Taser found at New Castle High School

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to figure out how a taser-type weapon was brought into the New Castle High School.

Police said they received a report a high school student had a weapon like a taser at school Thursday.

Officer and school officials searched the building and found a plastic taser, police said. The weapon was confiscated.

Police said they're now investigating to figure out the circumstances of how the taser was brought into the school.

They didn't say if any charges would be filed but said anyone violating the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on school property will be held accountable.