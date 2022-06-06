Tarentum man pleads guilty to role in international drug ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Tarentum man pleaded guilty to his role in an organization that prosecutors said trafficked cocaine from Mexico to the Pittsburgh area.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old John Montgomery belonged to an organization from which law enforcement seized over 100 kilograms of cocaine during a two-year investigation. He was one of 27 people indicted.

According to prosecutors, the organization sourced cocaine from Mexico and mailed it to California, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Montgomery admitted to getting cocaine sent from co-conspirators in Los Angeles to western Pennsylvania and redistributing it to others.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.