Tarentum father charged with assaulting teenage son arrested on bench warrant

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Tarentum man charged with assaulting his teenage son was taken into custody on a bench warrant. 

Jeffrey Shutak's 17-year-old son told police his father assaulted him after officers were called to Freeport Road in July of 2019 for reports of a domestic disturbance, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

In June of 2020, the sheriff's office said Shutak failed to show up for a pre-trial conference on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. A judge issued a bench warrant. 

On Tuesday, detectives with the sheriff's office found Shutak at a house on Grantham Street in Tarentum. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 1:50 PM

