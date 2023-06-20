Tarentum father charged with assaulting teenage son arrested on bench warrant
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Tarentum man charged with assaulting his teenage son was taken into custody on a bench warrant.
Jeffrey Shutak's 17-year-old son told police his father assaulted him after officers were called to Freeport Road in July of 2019 for reports of a domestic disturbance, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.
In June of 2020, the sheriff's office said Shutak failed to show up for a pre-trial conference on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. A judge issued a bench warrant.
On Tuesday, detectives with the sheriff's office found Shutak at a house on Grantham Street in Tarentum. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
