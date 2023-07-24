Talk Pittsburgh toasts to National Tequila Day with Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar cocktails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's National Tequila Day, so Talk Pittsburgh has invited Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar bartender Tyler Lewis back to the kitchen to mix us up some cocktails.
Here's the ingredients you'll need to mix them yourself.
Ancho Reyes Verde Tequila Punch
- 2 oz blanco tequila
- .5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- .5 oz lime juice
- Topped with Topo Chico
El Gavilan
- 2 oz Reposado
- .5 oz grapefruit juice
- .75 oz lime juice
- .75 oz simple syrup
- 1 dash angostura bitters
- Top with Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
