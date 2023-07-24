Talk Pittsburgh toasts to National Tequila Day with Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's National Tequila Day, so Talk Pittsburgh has invited Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar bartender Tyler Lewis back to the kitchen to mix us up some cocktails.

Here's the ingredients you'll need to mix them yourself.

Ancho Reyes Verde Tequila Punch

2 oz blanco tequila

.5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

2 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz lime juice

Topped with Topo Chico

El Gavilan