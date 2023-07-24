Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh toasts to National Tequila Day with Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's National Tequila Day, so Talk Pittsburgh has invited Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar bartender Tyler Lewis back to the kitchen to mix us up some cocktails.

Here's the ingredients you'll need to mix them yourself.

Ancho Reyes Verde Tequila Punch

  • 2 oz blanco tequila
  • .5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde
  • 2 oz pineapple juice
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • Topped with Topo Chico

El Gavilan

  • 2 oz Reposado
  • .5 oz grapefruit juice
  • .75 oz lime juice
  • .75 oz simple syrup
  • 1 dash angostura bitters
  • Top with Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

July 24, 2023

