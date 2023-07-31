TacoMania Super Fest held on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many got a chance to attend a first-of-its-kind food celebration on Sunday on Pittsburgh's South Side!
The event was called TacoMania, where a dozen food trucks brought customers all of their best offerings all in one place.
To keep you busy between tastings, Pittsburgh Pro Wrestling put on a match.
And of course, there was plenty of local beer offered, as well as live music.
