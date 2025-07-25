Inconsistent trash pickup plagues some Washington County residents

Residents say trash is not getting picked up

Some residents of Sycamore, Washington County, said there have only been eight garbage pickups this year.

Marcia McConnell said she's fed up with her trash collection company, Triple H Disposal. She said it's been excuse after excuse since the beginning of the year.

"In the middle of March, we had missed five out of 10 garbage pickups, McConnell said. "So, I called the office, spoke to them, and they said the truck broke down and they were delayed."

At that time, McConnell sympathized with the company. But when April came around, it was deja vu. She called the company back and was told the driver quit, taking his routes with him and now they don't know where McConnell's is located.

Triple H Disposal promised her that it would not happen again because it was merging with another company.

"We did not get another pickup until July 2," McConnell said.

McConnell sent email after email to the company, pleading for answers and asking for a refund. But she did not get a response.

In the meantime, her garbage continued to pile up, attracting animals and emitting an indescribable stench.

"They kept telling us to set it out and that somebody would come and get it. Every morning we'd go out and the animals in the neighborhood had tore it up," McConnell said.

Triple H Disposal came through on Thursday and picked up the trash that had been out since July 2.

At this point, McConell says it's not even about the money anymore, even though she's paid in full through the end of the year. The only thing she wants is for Triple H Disposal to pick up the trash every week.

"I can guarantee in January, we will be looking for someone new," McConnell said.

KDKA reached out to Triple H Disposal but did not hear back on Friday.